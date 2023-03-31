On Monday at noon my wait will be over. I will be free to leave my room after a week of quarantine because of COVID-19.

This time COVID caught me by surprise. I have had it before, and I was feeling pretty confident it couldn’t get me again. Boy, was I wrong. I am thankful for the vaccine and boosters shots because it wasn't bad at all. It was like a bad cold for just a couple of days.

It wasn’t just the COVID getting me down — it was being confined to a small space. Spending time in my room with the door closed is totally boring. I am a people person. I like to be around people and there was none in my room. Staff members are good company, but they are busy doing their tasks and aren’t there to chitchat. So being a creative person, I find ways to entertain myself.

I play word games. I pick a word and then I search around the room to find letters to spell that word. Then I might look at a card or picture and remember when I got it, who gave it to me and how I cannot wait to see them again. It is like taking a trip down memory lane.

I have many mementos from Canada, because it was my home for 17 years. Remembering those years makes me smile. It is almost like spending a little time with my friends and family.

It really is a good activity to do. Everyone has pictures, cards and gifts given to them in their home. We need to take time to value each item and remember the person and the circumstance of the gift giving. Precious memories go along with every item.

Waiting for this quarantine to end is a tedious process, but I choose to fill it in positive ways. Each morning as I wait for breakfast, I read my devotions.

Everyone needs a devotional book or calendar. It is a great way to start the day. Although I have had the same devotionals for many years, it is surprising how they speak to the moment.

Today’s devotion told me waiting is actually good for me. I have a choice to take a deep breath and let God be God.

Max Lucado said it so well in his devotional: God is with you every day.

“‘Be still and know that I am God.’ Psalm 46:10. This verse contains a command with a promise. The command is: Be still. Cover your mouth and bend your knees. The promise: You will know that I am God.

“In the midst of our daily storms and in the storm that has swept over our country and even our world, make a point to be still and set your sights on Him.

“Be still. Be quiet. Be open and willing. Take a moment to be still and know that He is God.”

Those words are literally the first thing I see when I wake up each morning. I have them right over my bed.

It is the best way to start the day.