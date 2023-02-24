Although it is my goal, it is a work in progress to be a humble person. When I was a youngster, I didn’t even know what the word meant, but I saw it every day in my mother.

Humility can produce more happiness, positive emotions and well-being because a person has a clearer understanding of who they are in their own skin. They can be comfortable with who they are and who they are not.

In today’s column, I want to share with you some wisdom about humility. This information was found on the website success.com and written by Mick Ukleja. Here are a few of his thoughts on humility in an article on attributes of healthy humility:

“We live in a culture that favors the strong. In that context, 'meekness' is often confused with 'weakness.' Nothing could be further from the truth. Meekness is a power word. ...

"Contrary to popular belief, humility is not 'thinking less of yourself' — it’s 'thinking of yourself less.' ...

"Humble people acknowledge they don’t have it all together.

"... Most people value honest humility. But the challenge is accepting the events that contribute to personal humility, because it often includes some bumps and bruises — or even a near-fatal wreck — to find humility.

"A humble person sees the power in not faking it. People are drawn to their vulnerability, which includes embracing successes and failures.

"They know the difference between self-confidence and pride.

"... Confidence and humility are a great pairing. ...

"Pride is an exaggerated sense of self-importance. It’s typically accompanied by placing ourselves above others.

"They seek to add value to others.

"... It’s important to care for yourself. This should be balanced with an outward focus on others and their contribution to the world."

Humble people don’t blame others, circumstances or genes for their actions.

"There might be a place for explaining actions, but not excusing them. Excuses are usually the result of pride and fear. ...

"Sometimes you don’t see the best path until you’ve strayed from it. Acknowledge your error and use it to become better, stronger."

They understand the bad side of success.

"Advancements and promotions are good. But the further we get from others, the more potential for arrogance. As a humble person moves up the chain of command, they remind themselves of the danger of power. It makes us feel self–important. This leads to arrogance, and arrogance stops listening to others. ...

"They understand that it takes a leader to accomplish a little and an army to accomplish a lot."

Now that we have learned what it means to be humble, here are some wise words to help you on your journey to becoming more humble:

"Every person that you meet knows something you don’t; learn from them." — H. Jackson Brown Jr.

"To lead the people, walk behind them." — Lao Tzu

"Never look down on anybody unless you’re helping them up." — Jesse Jackson

"The biggest challenge after success is shutting up about it." — Criss Jami

"The benefits of humility:

"• You inspire people.

"• You never stop learning.

"• You make the world a better place." — Maxime Lagacé