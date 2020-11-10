Men in the Gap meeting at Harvest Christian Church

Men in the Gap will have its monthly breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.

The speaker will be Joe Cissell, who pastors a church in Palmer.

All men in the area are invited to attend for a hot breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship, the speaker and small group prayer.

Attendees are invited to bring a friend, neighbor, son, grandson or someone who might benefit.

A freewill offering will be taken.