Men in the Gap meeting at Harvest Christian Church

Men in the Gap will have its monthly breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.
The speaker will be Joe Cissell, who pastors a church in Palmer.
All men in the area are invited to attend for a hot breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship, the speaker and small group prayer.
Attendees are invited to bring a friend, neighbor, son, grandson or someone who might benefit.
A freewill offering will be taken.
