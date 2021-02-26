North Platte Baptist Church has big plans for the future

When North Platte Baptist Church puts up “Future Home” signs, it means “future.”
Motorists on Rodeo Road, especially westbound ones, may have noticed the pair of signs the church recently put up at the Adams Avenue intersection across from the North Platte Cemetery.
They might be surprised to learn that North Platte Baptist also plans to bump out two walls of its 100-person worship auditorium two blocks west at 1521 Rodeo Road.
Bill Reeves, the church’s pastor since 2004, said his congregation recently acquired the 4.2-acre property on Adams with an eye toward building an all-new church there in about 10 years.
North Platte Baptist bought it now “because an opportunity came up and it was a good price,” Reeves said.
In the short term, the 44-year-old congregation plans to gradually double the size of the auditorium in the complex that housed the former Platte Valley Christian Academy.
North Platte Baptist kept its Sunday in-person worship going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic’s early months last spring.
“To us, it’s a miracle. We’re the only (local) church that didn’t shut down during COVID,” Reeves said. “As things started to open back up, our church grew.”
To accommodate the new churchgoers, he said, the congregation first will bump out the auditorium’s west wall to add about 50 seats. It’ll do likewise on the east side after that, resulting in a 200-person worship space.
Work will proceed “as the Lord provides for us through our membership,” Reeves said.
Founded in July 1977, North Platte Baptist originally was located at Rodeo Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue. It moved to its current site in 2017 after four years in the “red roof” strip mall on East Halligan Drive.
Platte Valley Christian Academy, which closed in 2016, sold the school to North Platte Baptist a year later. It includes the original 1930 brick studio building of KGNF-AM (later KODY), North Platte’s first commercial radio station.
The church building also hosts the congregation’s K-8 North Platte Christian Academy and Great Plains Baptist College, a postsecondary Bible college. North Platte Baptist operates Noah’s Ark Daycare locations at 515 S. Jeffers St. and 1800 East D St.
If and when it builds a new church at Adams and Rodeo Road, Reeves said, the congregation likely would retain the current site for its educational programs.
