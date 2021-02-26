North Platte Baptist Church has big plans for the future

When North Platte Baptist Church puts up “Future Home” signs, it means “future.”

Motorists on Rodeo Road, especially westbound ones, may have noticed the pair of signs the church recently put up at the Adams Avenue intersection across from the North Platte Cemetery.

They might be surprised to learn that North Platte Baptist also plans to bump out two walls of its 100-person worship auditorium two blocks west at 1521 Rodeo Road.

Bill Reeves, the church’s pastor since 2004, said his congregation recently acquired the 4.2-acre property on Adams with an eye toward building an all-new church there in about 10 years.

North Platte Baptist bought it now “because an opportunity came up and it was a good price,” Reeves said.

In the short term, the 44-year-old congregation plans to gradually double the size of the auditorium in the complex that housed the former Platte Valley Christian Academy.

North Platte Baptist kept its Sunday in-person worship going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic’s early months last spring.

“To us, it’s a miracle. We’re the only (local) church that didn’t shut down during COVID,” Reeves said. “As things started to open back up, our church grew.”