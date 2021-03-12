 Skip to main content
North Platte Hebrew Torah Center event rescheduled for March 21
Local News

A “meet the rabbi” community event at North Platte’s Hebrew Torah Center has been rescheduled for March 21-22.

Rabbi Ralph Messer of the International Center for Torah Studies will give talks both days at the center’s new location, 315 E. Fifth St. Question-and-answer sessions will follow, and a complimentary lunch will be served.

The event begins at 9 a.m. both days and will be all day Sunday and in the morning only on Monday. People are welcome to attend any time.

For more information, call 308-520-3605.

