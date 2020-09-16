 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Patrick Catholic Church to host brunch Sunday
0 comments
top story

St. Patrick Catholic Church to host brunch Sunday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Signature breakfast foods in every state

dinner. The meal is an American staple and has become more of an event than a meal.

Yes, breakfast is a big deal these days, as evidenced by the wide popularity of brunch and the seemingly endless options on breakfast menus across the country. This wasn't always the case. In the early days of America, people started breakfast with whatever was readily available, from bread and eggs to leftovers, writes Dora Mekouar in VOA News. The meal was a matter of convenience.

That's not necessarily true anymore, as breakfast has grown into a great American pastime. Still, no matter what state you’re in, the breakfast dishes are deeply rooted in history and tradition. From recipes passed down through generations to fusions between European immigrants and Native Americans, from cowboy sustenance to remnants of our Mexican history, breakfast tables across the United States tell a story.

Stacker compiled signature breakfast dishes from all 50 states by looking at articles, agriculture, and historic trends that helped shape the cuisine of today. In fact, many of the breakfast items we know and love today have a fascinating backstory, which, as the U.S. is a land of immigrants, is true of many of the food dishes of which we wax nostalgic today. Whether it's traditional kolache from the Czech Republic in Nebraska, an Americanized breakfast burrito in New Mexico, or a sugary cinnamon donut anywhere in New England, Americans are passionate and proud about what is served each morning.

Do you know the most popular breakfast item in your state? Read on to find out.

You may also like: States doing the most for a clean energy future

 Canva

St. Pat’s Brunch is back. Although all the precautions for COVID-19 must be adhered to, the September St. Patrick Catholic Church Brunch is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the church hall at the corner of Chestnut and Fourth streets.

The meal consists of scrambled eggs, French toast, ham and sausage, plus biscuits and gravy. All kitchen help and servers will be wearing masks and gloves. Disposable plasticware will be used, including silverware wrapped in cellophane with a napkin and salt/pepper. Coffee will be served in plastic foam cups. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From the pulpit, Sept. 13
Faith

From the pulpit, Sept. 13

In this week's "From the Pulpit," the Rev. Clint Walker reminds readers that they are on their own journeys with God.

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News