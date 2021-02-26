St. Patrick High School cheerleaders win two divisions at state competition

The St. Patrick High School cheerleaders won two divisions at state competition Feb. 20 in Grand Island.

The team finished at the top of the class D competition in the non-tumbling and game-day divisions.

“It was really exciting because last year we won one of the divisions, so we were hoping to do as good as last year or better,” said sophomore Halley Childears. “It was just really good to win both after all the hard work we put in, the early mornings. It paid off.”

The team practices at 6:30 a.m. nearly every school day.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” said junior Katy Wrenn. “This is the first time we won non-tumbling and I think that’s pretty exciting.”

In non-tumbling, the team performs a dance that they choreographed themselves and do a cheer.

“I think when we were choreographing it, we just tried our best to make it unique and different than other routines that you’re going to see (at state),” Wrenn said. “We try to highlight everyone’s skills. We still have to make it difficult, but so you can still accomplish it.”

Both girls said they tried to focus the choreography for the non-tumbling division on the strengths of the squad.