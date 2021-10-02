Fall harvest an important time to focus on safety around powerlines

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District is asking farmers to exercise caution and safety around power lines this harvest season as they move their large equipment back into the fields, according to a press release.

Large equipment getting close to, or hitting, powerlines becomes a significant hazard during the harvest season, said Scott Walz, NPPD transmission, distribution, construction and maintenance manager.

“If equipment operators don’t take the extra time to check for powerlines in areas where they are operating their equipment, it can be easy to make a mistake that results in severe or even fatal injury,” Walz said. “If large equipment gets too close to a power line, electricity can arc from the line to the equipment.”

NPPD encourages equipment operators to keep their machines 20 feet away from powerlines to avoid the possibility of any electricity arcing from the line to the equipment.

“Taking the precautionary effort to look up and look out for powerlines can promote a safe work environment, and our hope is that everyone working this harvest season can do so in a safe manner,” Walz said.