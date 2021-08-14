Fall registration still open at MPCC

It’s not too late to sign up for fall classes at Mid-Plains Community College. The first sessions start Aug. 22.

MPCC offers a variety of options for taking classes, including on-site, online, distance learning and Sunday College formats.

Mid-Plains also has a dual credit program that allows high school students to take classes that count toward both high school and college credit simultaneously.

A list of academic programs can be found at mpcc.edu/academics/programs/index.php. Students are encouraged to sign up early for any classes they plan to take.

Information about admissions is available online at mpcc.edu/admissions/index.php. Those interested in registering should make an appointment with an advisor by calling 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8110 in McCook.

New student orientation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. It’s recommended that students schedule their registration appointments before that date. Registration for new student orientation can be done online at campus.mpcc.edu/ICS/RSVP/New_Student_Orientation.jnz.

Advising and financial aid staff will be available to assist with any changes from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

MPCC provides numerous scholarships, grants and loans to those who qualify. More information about financial assistance is available at 308-535-3714 in North Platte, or 308-345-8111 in McCook.