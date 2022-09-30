Fall Retreat at Bethel Bible Camp is Oct. 14-16

The Fall Retreat for third through 12th graders at Bethel Bible Camp near Wellfleet is Oct. 14 to 16.

To register by Oct. 8, go to bethelbiblecamp.com. Cost is $30. Participants are asked to bring warm clothing, bedding, tennis shoes, Bible, toothbrush and if desired, a musical instrument. Bethel Bible Camp is asking participants to not bring electronics including cell phones.

Activities include food, hayrides, Bible teachings, games and campfires. Registration opens at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 with dinner at 6 p.m. Pick up is at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16.

For more information, go to bethelbiblecamp.org, email camp@bethelbiblecamp.org or call 308-963-4334.