Families 1st Partnership awards mini-grants

Families 1st Partnership has awarded mini-grants of $500 each to five area organizations. The mini-grants help improve engagement of families or youth in educational or leadership activities, according to a press release.

The organizations and their outreach focus are as follows:

Habitat for Humanity: Home Fire Safety awareness and Fire Extinguisher training on Aug. 15.

McCook Head Start: Family and staff Sense of Community activities.

Banister Leadership: Supplies for car wash fundraiser and leadership training supplies.

Ran: Shir revolving door horse rescue-obstacle course items, supplies for family craft time.

Boy Scout Pack 293: Supplies for scout recruitment games and family activities on Saturday.

Families 1st Partnership supports prevention programs that improve the protective and promotive factors: knowledge of parenting for child and youth development, nurturing and attachment, social-emotional competence of children, parent resiliency, social connections and concrete supports. Improvement in the protective factors is considered an approach to increase family stability and reduce the chances of child abuse and/or neglect.

Families 1st Partnership has operated as a non-profit organization since January 2019 and serves as the backbone organization for collaborative efforts in Lincoln County. The focus of the collaborative partners is to prevent children and at risk youth from going into higher systems of care. With this goal in mind, Families 1st Partnership encourages other local agencies in their work and offers support in the form of trainings or financial assistance to the agency’s participants. In addition to financial support to stabilize families, there is sponsorship of parenting classes and family activities.

In the three years since acquisition of non-profit status, Families 1st Partnership has provided $601,660 regionally in assistance for housing, transportation, childcare, daily living needs and supplies for childcare providers. In the training of frontline workers, $15,657 has been made available for trainings relevant to working with at risk populations.

Families 1st Partnership receives grant funding from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.