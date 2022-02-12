Families 1st Partnership receives $10,000 from Walmart

Families 1st Partnership has received a $10,000 award from the Walmart Corporation. The Walmart Corporation based in Bentonville, Arkansas, offers community grants to non-profit organizations to support the unique needs of the community. Grant awards are also available to community organizations through the local Walmart stores. Families 1st Partnership’s proposal requested funds to provide continued access to financial support for local residents who lack basic supports for living, the organization said in a press release. The funds would also make it possible to more fully serve single individuals.

Through Families 1st Partnership Collaborative Partners meetings, access to services for single individuals has been identified as a gap in the community.

Referrals will be taken through local agencies who are Families 1st Partnership coaching partners. Residents may also apply for services through the Families 1st Partnership website at families1stpartnership.org. Applications will be forwarded to a local agency for coaching.

Families 1st Partnership has operated as a non-profit organization since January 2019 and serves as the backbone organization for collaborative efforts in Lincoln and Keith Counties. Plans for assistance to the seven southwest counties is currently in the negotiation phase. The focus of the collaborative partners is to prevent children and at- risk youth from going into higher systems of care. With this goal in mind, Families 1st Partnership offers support in the form of trainings or financial assistance to the agency’s participants.