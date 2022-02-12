 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Families 1st Partnership receives $10,000 from Walmart
0 Comments

Families 1st Partnership receives $10,000 from Walmart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Families 1st Partnership has received a $10,000 award from the Walmart Corporation. The Walmart Corporation based in Bentonville, Arkansas, offers community grants to non-profit organizations to support the unique needs of the community. Grant awards are also available to community organizations through the local Walmart stores. Families 1st Partnership’s proposal requested funds to provide continued access to financial support for local residents who lack basic supports for living, the organization said in a press release. The funds would also make it possible to more fully serve single individuals.

Through Families 1st Partnership Collaborative Partners meetings, access to services for single individuals has been identified as a gap in the community.

Referrals will be taken through local agencies who are Families 1st Partnership coaching partners. Residents may also apply for services through the Families 1st Partnership website at families1stpartnership.org. Applications will be forwarded to a local agency for coaching.

Families 1st Partnership has operated as a non-profit organization since January 2019 and serves as the backbone organization for collaborative efforts in Lincoln and Keith Counties. Plans for assistance to the seven southwest counties is currently in the negotiation phase. The focus of the collaborative partners is to prevent children and at- risk youth from going into higher systems of care. With this goal in mind, Families 1st Partnership offers support in the form of trainings or financial assistance to the agency’s participants.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Technology

Feds oppose immediate release of voting machine report

  • Updated

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal cybersecurity agency is reviewing a report that alleges security vulnerabilities in voting machines used by Georgia and other states and says the document shouldn't be made public until the agency has had time to assess and mitigate potential risks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News