Families 1st Partnership sponsoring ERA clinic for landlords

Families 1st Partnership is hosting two landlord clinics at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 15 Mid-Plains Community College.

The organization will proviude information to landlords about the Emergency Rental Assistance funds that are available to cover past due or future rent. The household must meet certain qualifications to be eligible for the program.

The funds available have been under-utilized so there is urgency to keep getting information out to landlords and tenants who might qualify, the organization said in a press release. The application process goes through August. Contact Families 1st Partnership at 308-520-3743 to reserve a place in the clinic.

Families 1st Partnership has operated as a non-profit organization since January 2019 and receives grant funding from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.