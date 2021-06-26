 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Families 1st Partnership sponsoring ERA clinic for landlords
0 comments

Families 1st Partnership sponsoring ERA clinic for landlords

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Families 1st Partnership is hosting two landlord clinics at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 15 Mid-Plains Community College.

The organization will proviude information to landlords about the Emergency Rental Assistance funds that are available to cover past due or future rent. The household must meet certain qualifications to be eligible for the program.

The funds available have been under-utilized so there is urgency to keep getting information out to landlords and tenants who might qualify, the organization said in a press release. The application process goes through August. Contact Families 1st Partnership at 308-520-3743 to reserve a place in the clinic.

Families 1st Partnership has operated as a non-profit organization since January 2019 and receives grant funding from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID case numbers still low in Nebraska
Health

COVID case numbers still low in Nebraska

  • Updated

Nebraska is surrounded by states with much higher rates of new cases. Wyoming, Missouri and Colorado rank 1-2-3 in the nation in new case rates, each with rates seven times higher than Nebraska’s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News