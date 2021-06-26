Farm and ranch finance clinics available

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free farm finances clinic sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska. The clinics are one-on-one and are confidential. The clinic gives farmers and ranchers a chance to meet with an experienced ag law attorney and ag financial counselor. The clinic staff specialize in legal and financial issues related to farming and ranching, including financial planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, water rights and other relevant matters. This is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may affect farms and ranches. Have your questions prepared.