Farm bureau looks back, ahead at leading issues

Nebraska Farm Bureau expects the outcome of key elections, specifically the governor’s race, to top the list for the news cycle in 2022.

“It’s important for Nebraska’s next governor to understand the importance of agriculture to our state’s economy and the importance of keeping farmers and ranchers on the land,” McHargue said. “We know rural Nebraska’s voice is shrinking, which is why Nebraska Farm Bureau held a gubernatorial candidate forum in early December. We wanted to make sure our members had a chance to get to know the candidates so they can make informed decisions in this important election.”

Looking ahead at other issues in 2022, Nebraska Farm Bureau predicts growing Nebraska’s livestock sector will be a major news item for state and national levels.

“Nebraska’s economic development is directly tied to protecting and growing our state’s livestock sector,” McHargue said. “The cattle industry is the largest segment of that sector, highlighting the need to reform the way cattle are marketed in the United States. Which is why we continue to call on Congress to take up and pass Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer’s Cattle Market Transparency Act, which will provide needed reform to the cattle marketplace.”