Farm management, resiliency focus of Extension workshop
Farm management, resiliency focus of Extension workshop

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will be presenting a series of land management workshops to address financial resiliency for agricultural operations to sustain risk while remaining profitable.

Workshops are at the following locations:

» McCook: 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Red Willow County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, West Fifth Street.

» Kearney: 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St.

» Grant: 9 a.m. to noon MT, Thursday, Perkins County Nebraska Extension office, 76025 Road 329.

The meetings are free to attend and expected to last approximately three hours.

Registration is required at least one day prior to the workshop. To register, call at 308-352-4340 for the Grant session, 308-268-3105 for the McCook session and 308-236-1235 for the Kearney session.

More information is available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, cap.unl.edu.

