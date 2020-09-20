Farm Safety Week offers free webinar safety practices

As part of National Farm Safety and Health Week, farmers and ranchers are invited to participate in a free webinar on tractor and equipment safety at noon CT on Monday.
“Planting the Seeds of Tractor and Machinery Safety” will cover hazards associated with agricultural tractors and machinery and how to prevent injuries. Attendees also will be provided with teaching and training resources.
Traditionally, tractors and machinery have been a leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries on and around farms and ranches. In 2019 there were six fatalities in Nebraska related to tractor and equipment operation.
To register for “Planting the Seeds of Tractor and Machinery Safety” go to agrisafe.org.
For a list of other free webinars offered visit agrisafe.org.
