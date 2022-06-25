 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farm Service Agency now accepting local county committee nominations

  • 0

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency is now accepting nominations for county committee members. Elections will occur in certain local administrative areas. LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction, according to a press release.

County committee members make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

John Berge, state executive director for FSA in Nebraska, said agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote and hold office.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency. Committee members are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other ag issues.

People are also reading…

For more information and registration forms, go to fsa.usda.gov/elections.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Narcan available at Ogallala U-Save

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Assoc…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News