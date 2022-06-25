Farm Service Agency now accepting local county committee nominations

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency is now accepting nominations for county committee members. Elections will occur in certain local administrative areas. LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction, according to a press release.

County committee members make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

John Berge, state executive director for FSA in Nebraska, said agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote and hold office.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency. Committee members are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other ag issues.

For more information and registration forms, go to fsa.usda.gov/elections.