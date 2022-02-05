Farmers, engineers to evaluate rural bridges

The focus of the project is to evaluate bridges utilizing load testing sensors attached to the underside of the bridge. After the sensors are attached, test loads are driven over the various segments of the bridge surface to determine a precise understanding of the capabilities of the bridge. Funding to perform the testing was provided by NCB and STC.

“When using this load testing technology, we have learned there are three potential outcomes,” said Doug Saathoff, chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Board, director on the STC and farmer from Trumbull. “First, the bridge may be in better condition than originally assessed. Second, the testing closely confirms the original assessment. Finally, the testing could suggest the bridge is in worse condition than originally assessed. While the most frequent outcome is that the bridge is in better condition than assessed, all three of those outcomes are successful because greater clarity is being achieved. We see this technology as another tool in the toolbox that we would like to see more widely utilized in rural Nebraska.”