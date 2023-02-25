Farmers and ranchers who have not submitted their ag census questionnaires are asked to do so as soon as possible. That is according to a press release from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, which oversees the census.

Federal law requires everyone who received the 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire to complete and return it, even if they are not currently farming, the USDA said in a press release.

The same law requires NASS to keep all submissions confidential, use the information for statistical purposes only and publish aggregate data to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation.

The ag census can be completed online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.

The census occurs only once every five years, and “The stronger the response, the stronger the data,” said the release

"We thank everyone who has completed their census to date,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. More than one million people have returned their questionnaires, ensuring their operations and communities are represented, he said.

Census data inform decisions about policy, farm and conservation programs, infrastructure and rural development, research, education, and more.

NASS will continue to follow up with producers through the spring with mailings, phone calls, and personal visits. They will release the results of the ag census in early 2024.

To learn more about the Census of Agriculture, go to agcounts.usda.gov.

Highlights and updates are also available by folloing NASS on Twitter, @usda_nass.