Farmers Union virtual convention agenda highlights announced

LINCOLN — “108 Years of Leadership” is the theme for the 108th annual Nebraska Farmers Union state convention.

“Despite the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the service work and focus of our general farm organization to serve the needs of family farmers, ranchers and rural communities goes on,” John Hansen, NeFU president said. “While we were hoping for the return of our normal in-person state convention with handshakes and hugs, it is the judgment of our board of directors that in order to conduct the necessary elections and business of the organization, and keep our members safe from the delta variant, we will be doing our state convention virtually via Zoom.”

The 2021 NeFU State Convention was scheduled to be at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, but instead will be in farm homes across the state. NeFU and NFU virtual conventions were hosted last year, NeFU spring and fall district meetings, and two NFU fly-in events.