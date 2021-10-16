Farmers Union virtual convention agenda highlights announced

LINCOLN — “108 Years of Leadership” is the theme for the 108th annual Nebraska Farmers Union state convention.
“Despite the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the service work and focus of our general farm organization to serve the needs of family farmers, ranchers and rural communities goes on,” John Hansen, NeFU president said. “While we were hoping for the return of our normal in-person state convention with handshakes and hugs, it is the judgment of our board of directors that in order to conduct the necessary elections and business of the organization, and keep our members safe from the delta variant, we will be doing our state convention virtually via Zoom.”
The 2021 NeFU State Convention was scheduled to be at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, but instead will be in farm homes across the state. NeFU and NFU virtual conventions were hosted last year, NeFU spring and fall district meetings, and two NFU fly-in events.
NeFU delegates and members will cast votes for the board of directors for three year terms from Districts 2, 4 and 6. Lynn Belitz is running for election for District 2 as the result of the retirement of Jim Knopik. Vern Jantzen is running for re-election in District 4. Graham Christensen is running for re-election in District 6. The final district caucuses to field potential additional candidates and all elections will be hosted between 11 a.m. and noon Dec. 3, the group said in a press release.
Hansen has announced his candidacy for re-election to a two year term as president. Between 11 a.m. and noon on Dec. 3 will be the time for any other nominations and the election.
In addition to electing officers, three delegates and alternates to the National Farmers Union Convention will be elected 11 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3. The 2021-22 NeFU policy day will be hosted Nov. 23.
For more information, and to complete registration, go to the NeFU website at nebraskafarmersunion.org/convention. The usual two day format will be condensed to one day.