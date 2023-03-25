A website promoting ivermectin to treat COVID-19 has been shut down. The action was in response to a warning letter issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 16.

Legal products containing ivermectin have long used for control of parasites, especially in livestock, and are available only by prescription.

However, according to the FDA warning, ivermectin4covid.com was promoting a product called Iverheal 12mg, manufactured by Healing Pharma, to control not only parasites, but also COVID-19, a viral infection.

The FDA’s letter noted that Iverheal 12mg is not an approved product and that ivermectin is not approved for COVID-19. The letter listed a number of alleged violations related to lack of FDA approval, mislabeling, violations of rules related to interstate commerce, etc.

The letter also lists addition concerns related to unapproved or misbranded drugs, and contains the following statement:

“There are inherent risks to consumers who purchase unapproved new drugs and misbranded drugs. Unapproved new drugs do not carry the same assurances of safety and effectiveness as those drugs subject to FDA oversight,” the warning said. “Drugs that have circumvented regulatory safeguards may be contaminated, counterfeit, contain varying amounts of active ingredients, or contain different ingredients altogether. We request that you cease the sale of any unapproved and misbranded products, whether for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID‐19, or any other disease for which the drugs you are selling are not approved by FDA for distribution in the U.S.”

The warning letter was also posted to the FDA website.