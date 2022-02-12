Feb. 14 is National Donor Day

LINCOLN — Organ transplants mean you or your loved ones could give the gift of life to as many as eight different people. National Donor Day, Feb. 14, is meant to highlight organ donation, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

Signing up to be an organ donor means you may someday be able to help others in need. Anyone age 16 or older can register as an organ and tissue donor. Your medical condition at the time of death will determine what organs and tissues can be donated. In most cases, age, health and lifestyle do not limit an individual’s ability to register, although certain medical conditions, including active HIV, active cancer or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease will in most cases disqualify a donor.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national transplant waiting list, more than 41,354 organ transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2021, an increase of 5.9% over 2020 and the first time that the annual total exceeded 40,000. UNOS matches organs from the donor to people on the waiting list based on blood type, body size, how sick the patient is, donor distance, tissue type, and time on the waiting list.