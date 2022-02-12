Feb. 14 is National Donor Day

LINCOLN — Organ transplants mean you or your loved ones could give the gift of life to as many as eight different people. National Donor Day, Feb. 14, is meant to highlight organ donation, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.
Signing up to be an organ donor means you may someday be able to help others in need. Anyone age 16 or older can register as an organ and tissue donor. Your medical condition at the time of death will determine what organs and tissues can be donated. In most cases, age, health and lifestyle do not limit an individual’s ability to register, although certain medical conditions, including active HIV, active cancer or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease will in most cases disqualify a donor.
According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national transplant waiting list, more than 41,354 organ transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2021, an increase of 5.9% over 2020 and the first time that the annual total exceeded 40,000. UNOS matches organs from the donor to people on the waiting list based on blood type, body size, how sick the patient is, donor distance, tissue type, and time on the waiting list.
According to Donate Life America, although donation and transplantation can take place successfully between individuals from different racial or ethnic groups, transplant success is often better when organs are matched between people of the same racial or ethnic background. People of African American/Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian/Alaska Native and multiracial descent currently make up nearly 58% of individuals on the national organ transplant waiting list. These communities are in great need of more organ and tissue donors.
The three organ types most commonly transplanted all set annual volume records. There were totals of 24,669 kidney transplants, 9,236 liver transplants and 3,817 heart transplants in 2021. Liver transplant totals have set annual records for the past nine years, and heart transplants have set a new record each of the past 10 years.
But there’s much more to do. Donate Life America notes that while 95% of U.S. adults support organ donation, only 54% are registered donors. As many as eight lives can be saved by each individual donor. Many states, including Nebraska, have organ donor status on driver’s licenses. People most frequently become donors after a stroke, heart attack or severe head injury, according to UNOS.
Many people don’t realize that corneas, bones, tendons, heart valves, intestines, veins, nerves, arteries and skin can also be transplanted, saving additional lives.
Living donors can also save lives. Only one functioning kidney is necessary for living a healthy life and living liver donation is possible because the liver consists of two lobes, one of which can be donated to someone in need. Both lobes will regenerate to normal size and function within 12 weeks.
Nebraskans can visit liveonnebraska.org/register or registerme.org to register and learn more about organ donation. Live On Nebraska is a conduit for transplantation, partnering with hospitals in Nebraska and Pottawattamie County, Iowa, to facilitate the recovery of organs and tissues from those who choose to donate life.
If the potential donor is not found on the registry lists, their next of kin or legally authorized representative (usually a spouse, relative or close friend) is offered the opportunity to authorize the donation.
Organ donation is only possible after all efforts to save the patient’s life have been exhausted. Tests are performed to confirm the absence of brain or brainstem activity, and brain death has been declared. Removing organs does not preclude an open-casket funeral; all cuts necessary to retrieve the organs are closed.
All expenses associated with the donation of organs and tissues are covered by Live On Nebraska. Funeral costs and hospital care prior to donation, however, are not covered by the donation organization.
All major religions support donation as a final act of compassion and generosity.