Feb. 25 workshop at fairgrounds to focus on calving

A calving workshop, “Assisting the Beef Cow at Calving,” will be offered Feb. 25, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave. The program is free and sponsored by Nebraska Cattlemen’s Lincoln County Affiliate, Stockman’s Veterinary Clinic and Nebraska Extension. The program will start with a social at 5 p.m., presentations starting at 5:45 p.m. with a break for dinner at 6:45 p.m. followed by a final presentation to end at 8:30 p.m. This program is being offered in person and virtually.

Topics discussed will include:

» Handling calving difficulty with emphasis on

decision making.

» Hows and whys of techniques for providing assistance.

This program will include hands-on activities with the use of a dystocia model cow. Speakers for the program will include:

» Extension specialist Becky Funk, assistant professor of practice, UNL School of Veterinary Medicine.

» Extension specialist Lindsay Waechter-Mead, clinical practice veterinarian, UNL School of Veterinary Medicine.

» Stockmans Veterinary Clinic staff.

To pre-register for the course in person contact Randy Saner by e-mail at randy.saner@unl.edu or by phone at 308-532-2683 or Levi Fisher by e-mail at lfisher@equitableonline.com or by phone at 308-532-7200. If registering for the virtual session, please provide your e-mail when calling in or e-mailing.