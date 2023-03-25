The following livestock slaughter report was issued on Thursday by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for February:

Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.26 billion pounds in February, down 4% from the 4.43 billion pounds produced in February 2022.

Beef production, at 2.09 billion pounds, was 7% below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.55 million head, down 5% from February 2022. The average live weight was down 21 pounds from the previous year, at 1,374 pounds.

Veal production totaled 3.8 million pounds, 10% below February a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 25,700 head, down 16% from February 2022.

The average live weight was up 12 pounds from last year, at 255 pounds.

Pork production totaled 2.16 billion pounds, down 1% from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.97 million head, up slightly from February 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.

Lamb and mutton production, at 10.1 million pounds, was up 9% from February 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 154,800 head, 8% above last year. The average live weight was 129 pounds, up 1 pound from February a year ago.

January to February 2023 commercial red meat production was 9.03 billion pounds, up slightly from 2022. Accumulated beef production was down 2% from last year, veal was down 7%, pork was up 3% from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up 6%.