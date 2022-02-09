February is low vision awareness month

» A cataract is a clouding of the lens in the eye that causes loss of vision. Cataracts are very common in older people, and surgery is the only effective treatment. By age 80, more than half of all Americans either have cataracts or have had cataract surgery.

» Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that damages blood vessels in the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Early detection, timely treatment and appropriate follow-up care can reduce the risk of vision loss by 95%. Approximately 7.7 million have DR.

» Glaucoma is a group of diseases that can cause fluid and pressure to build up in the eye and damage the optic nerve. It first affects side, or peripheral vision but can lead to total vision loss if left uncontrolled.

» Dry eye occurs when the eye does not produce tears properly or when tears evaporate too quickly. Left untreated, this condition can lead to pain, ulcers, or scars on the cornea, and some loss of vision. Dry eye can be treated with artificial tears, prescription eye drops, gels, gel inserts, ointments and tear duct plugs.