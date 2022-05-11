Federal mortgage, utility relief available

LINCOLN — Financial support is still available for eligible households struggling with missed mortgage or utility payments due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has partnered with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Children, Families and the Law’s All Doors Lead Home program to assist qualifying Nebraskans who are at risk of losing their homes due to the pandemic. Funding comes from the federal CARES Act, and $5.5 million has been allocated to the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response program for this purpose.

To date, $571,000 has been paid to lenders on behalf of families who are in jeopardy of losing their homes due to past due mortgage payments, the agency said in a press release. The program can provide up to six months of assistance.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

» An applicant must be an adult member of a household that has suffered economic hardship due to COVID-19 and has an unpaid mortgage that began on or after March 1, 2020.

» Households must be located outside the city limits of Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island or Bellevue.

» The household’s current income must be at or below 80% of the area median income, based on household size for its county of residence. A housing assistance specialist will determine whether applicants qualify based on these and the remaining criteria.

Households are encouraged to apply online at go.unl.edu/BOSHousingAssistance.

For questions regarding this program, go to opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg-cv or see the attached flyer.