The challenges of feeding cattle over winter continue into early spring when pasture grasses may be slow to green up. At the same time, many of our cows are either in late gestation stage or are lactating.

Those two periods are when the nutritional needs of cows is highest said Travis Mulliniks, beef cattle nutritionist at the UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

He recommends testing forage and hay every year, to see what adjustments need to be made, or supplements provided. That is particularly true this year.

“The goal is to provide a balanced diet that meets the nutrient requirements for energy, protein, minerals, and vitamins. Depending on feed resources and management (grazing vs dry lot feeding), mineral and vitamin needs can be very different,” Mulliniks said.

“Overall, vitamins and minerals that are commonly deficient are Vitamin A, copper, calcium, selenium, magnesium, zinc, and manganese. Having a good mineral supplementation program is important for cow/calf performance and health.”

In normal years, forage quality in Sandhills pastures increases in late April to May, peaking in early June. Even then, “that may not always meet the nutritional needs of the cow to make sure she is in good condition, gaining body weight, and reproductive competent by the start of breeding,” Mulliniks said.

Typically, grass forage quality “rapidly drops off in July” as it enters seeding stage.

The effects of long-term drought on area pastures can be another factor to contend with.

“Peak lactation and nutritional requirement occur roughly 60 days after calving,” Mulliniks said. Then, “At weaning, we have the lowest requirement.”

Once a cow or heifer is bred, her nutritional needs steadily increase again, Mulliniks said.

Besides reproductive and lactation stages, conditions in a particular herd can come into play. “When drought occurs or harsh winters occur, those producers that have cows that don’t fit the environment (are the ones that) struggle the most and sometimes have decreased production because of it.”

Trends in cattle breeding can also increase nutritional requirements. “If producers continue to select for increased milk production or even increased growth (bigger cows) we will see an increase in the number of producers that will be challenged to meet the energy requirements.”

Besides other aspects of cow performance, a combination of inadequate nutrition and increased milk production can also decrease pregnancy rates, Mulliniks said.

It all adds up to a need to know the nutritional content of what cattle are eating. “The more you know, the better decisions you can make.” He recommended consulting with a ruminant nutritionist, including utilizing resources available through UNL Extension to help formulate rations and diets for cattle.

Mulliniks also recommended the following online resources from UNL Extension:

“Selection for Milk in the Cowherd: How Much is Too Much?” found at beef.unl.edu/beefwatch/selection-milk-cowherd-how-much-too-much

“Evaluation of Lactation Demands on Nutrient Balance in Two Calving Seasons in Range Cows Grazing Sandhills Upland Range,” found at https://beef.unl.edu/documents/2019-beef-report/MP106_pg021_Mulliniks_Adams.pdf.