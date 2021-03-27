Fertilizing cool season grass pastures

Fertilizing cool season grass is something many producers do each year, but one should consider forage needs, the value of the forage, and fertilizer costs.

Fertilization of smooth bromegrass pastures should occur late March through April. If the nitrogen is a single application, usually between 80 to 100 pounds of actual nitrogen per acre is suggested for eastern Nebraska. The recommended application rate declines westward across the state with about 30 to 40 pounds N per acre suggested for the Panhandle.

If doing split applications, usually it’s ⅔ in the spring and 1/3 in the fall when growth resumes on the cool season grasses. With fertilized pasture, be sure to include a rotational grazing plan that will effectively harvest the extra forage and provide the greatest return on the fertilizer investment.

Something to consider when deciding to fertilize cool season grass pastures, or any pasture for that matter, is that during drought years the forage quality might still be very high even though yield might be reduced.