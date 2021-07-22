 Skip to main content
‘Fiddler on the Roof’ auditions open, starting on Monday
Auditions for “Fiddler on the Roof” will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Patty Birge Room of the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Call backs will be Thursday, also at 7 p.m. Those auditioning will need to learn and sing a song from the show, as well as a reading from different characters.

The show calls for a cast of about 30 people, men and women, ages 16 and older.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is the first show of the Playhouse’s 2021-22 season. It was to have been performed last fall, but the Playhouse shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is being directed by Darrell Drullinger, and musical directors are Karen Matthies and Mary Lynn Horst. The production will be presented Sept. 25 to 27 and Oct. 2 to 4.

