‘Fiddler on the Roof’ cast list released

The cast has been announced for the North Platte Community Playhouse’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The musical will be staged Sept. 24 to 26 and Oct. 1 to 3 with 7:30 p.m. performances on each Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on the Sundays.
The cast includes:
Tim Vanderheiden: Tevye.
Marta Holscher Nelson: Golde.
Dan O’Neill: Lazar Wolf.
Shelly Deardoff: Yente.
Jessica Shore: Tzeitel.
Starla Arensdorf: Hodel.
Dakota Guthrie: Chava.
Ben Hill: Motel.
Lane Swedberg: Perchik.
Collin Swedberg: Fyedka.
Melissa Mitchell: Fruma Sarah.
Other cast members are Karis Walker, Amelia Bruck, John Browers, Brian Horst, Becky Wardyn, Larry Lee Hill, Sam Fornander, Jennifer Hinrichs, Derek Ebmeier, Stuart Shepherd, Morris Turner, Bea Webster, Henry Cline, Finnley Eickhoff, Dennis Fornander, Lou Fornander, Desiree Russell, Adeline Russell, Leota Kleewein, LaDonna Swedberg, Staysha Adams, Lisa Pickett, Traci Sawyer and Rajean Shepherd.