‘Fiddler on the Roof’ opens next week at North Platte Playhouse

Tickets go on sale Monday for the North Platte Community Playhouse production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” which opens next weekend.
Tickets can be purchased at the Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St., from noon to 5 p.m. or online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com
The Playhouse board “highly recommends” that audience members wear masks.
Performances of “Fiddler” are Sept. 24 to 26 and Oct. 1 to 3. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinées at 2 p.m.
