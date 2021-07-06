Fighting drought amid climate change

» Since water runs downhill, trees on drier sites such as the top of slopes or in sandy soils should be prioritized over trees in swales or at the bottom of slopes, where soil moisture will persist longer. Also, south-facing slopes dry out faster than north-facing slopes.

» Don’t just guess at the dryness of the soil but use a probe of some kind like a screwdriver to see how dry it is several inches below the surface. If the soil is still moist, hold off on watering.

How should trees be watered? Ideally, irrigation should be concentrated under the tree’s canopy (also referred to as the drip line) long enough so that it soaks into a depth of 8 to 12 inches or more. Compared to lawn watering, trees generally require less frequent but deeper watering. For established trees, watering about once a week or every other week should suffice during severe drought. The goal is not to keep the soil saturated all summer but rather just moist enough to keep the tree alive and healthy. One way to think about it is that roughly speaking, Nebraska receives about 1 inch of rainfall per week on average during the growing season. Mimicking that would be a good way to approach it.