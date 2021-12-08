Fire association urges caution during holidays

Candles

» An estimated average of 7,400 home fires started by candles caused an average of 90 civilian deaths, 670 civilian injuries and $291 million in direct property damage per year between 2015 and 2019.

» Candle fires peak in December and January with 11 percent of candle fires in each of these months.

» In three of every five candle fires, the candle was too close to something that could catch fire.

» Christmas is the peak day for candle fires with roughly 2.5 times the daily average; Christmas Eve ranked second.

» Falling asleep was a factor in 10% of the home candle fires and 12 percent of the associated deaths.

Cooking

» Cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires at approximately 49% and home fire injuries, and is also the second-leading cause of home fire deaths.

» Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires.

» Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.