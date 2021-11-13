Fire Protection Association urges safety during Thanksgiving

Following are tips and recommendations from NFPA for cooking safely this Thanksgiving:

» Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Some types of cooking, especially those that involve frying or sautéing with oil, need continuous attention.

» When cooking a turkey, remain at home and check it regularly.

» Make use of timers to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cook times.

» Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and towels at least three feet away from the cooking area.

» Avoid long sleeves and hanging fabrics that can come in contact with a heat source.

» Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time. Never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on the fire.

» For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once you’re confident the fire is completely out, standing to the side as you do. If you have any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance.