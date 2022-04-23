Fire restriction in effect at Nebraska National Forests

HALSEY — Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect for the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey and the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest. Fire danger is high and increasing, District Ranger Julie Bain said in a press release. The restrictions, when followed, are intended reduce the risk of a human-caused wildfire.

Prohibitions include:

» Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire (including fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the Forest Service has installed and maintained at its developed recreation sites (campgrounds and picnic areas).

» Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

» Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA- or Society of Automotive Engineers-approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 ounce capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

» Blasting, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 ounce capacity and rating of 2A) with the operator.

» Using an explosive, including fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition.

Never leave a campfire until it is out cold: drown it with water, stir the fire with dirt and more water until all the fuel is cold to the touch.