Fire Summit Art Contest accepting entries

Great Plains Fire Summit Fine Art contest will begin accepting entries. All entries are due Sept. 21.

Great Plains Fire Summit Fine Art Contest was designed to encourage the promotion of prescribed fire, agriculture, wildlife and the Great Plains in an artistic form.

Sculpture, charcoal, acrylics, silversmith, pencil drawings, woodcarving, mixed media, fiber — get creative with your choice of medium.

Submissions must be original work and voting will be in person by Fire Summit attendees. By artist permission, winning entries may be auctioned as part of the conference fundraiser. Prizes will be awarded to the top three.

The Great Plains Fire Summit is Sept. 21 to 23 at the Ramada by Wyndham in North Platte.

For more info visit nefirecouncil.org/great-plains-fire-summit or email bammerlin@ksu.edu.