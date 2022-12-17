First Interstate Bank collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from Coats and More Drive

Employees from First Interstate Bank recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from the bank’s annual Coats and More Drive to help keep members of the community warm this winter.

Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, which were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers and veteran outreach programs.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate Bank has collected and distributed 63,532 total items to community partners and schools.

“A special thank you to our clients and employees who participated in the 14th annual Coats and More Drive,” said Amberly Pahut, executive director of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. “The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors, and together, we have helped spread warmth around our communities.”