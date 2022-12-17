 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Interstate Bank collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from Coats and More Drive

  • 0

Employees from First Interstate Bank recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from the bank’s annual Coats and More Drive to help keep members of the community warm this winter.

Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, which were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers and veteran outreach programs.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate Bank has collected and distributed 63,532 total items to community partners and schools.

“A special thank you to our clients and employees who participated in the 14th annual Coats and More Drive,” said Amberly Pahut, executive director of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. “The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors, and together, we have helped spread warmth around our communities.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

For the unfamiliar, the Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and tomatoes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News