First Interstate Bank, Great Western Bank merging

First Interstate Bank and Great Western Bank announced Thursday in a press release that the two companies would merge.

The Great Western Bank branch in North Platte is located at 111 S. Dewey St. First Interstate does not currently have a branch in North Platte or Nebraska.

The companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by both companies’ boards of directors, GWB will merge into FIBK and the combined holding company and bank will operate under the First Interstate name and brand with the company’s headquarters remaining in Billings, Montana. First Interstate will maintain a strong presence in GWB’s headquarters of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“This is a transformative moment for our 53-year-old company,” said FIBK President and CEO Kevin Riley. “The strategic and cultural alignment between our organizations is what makes this transaction so exciting, as we both pride ourselves on being community banks with a strong focus on relationship building, customer service, and community outreach.”