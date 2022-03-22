First National Bank of Omaha donates more than $40K to ag

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha is investing in the future of agriculture by supporting FFA with donations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming, said Brad Brummund, senior vice president of agribusiness banking.

In addition, the bank is sponsoring a campaign to promote agricultural education with American Royal in FNBO’s Kansas market and surrounding area, the company said Monday in a press release.

FNBO’s contributions are part of its broader efforts to celebrate National Ag Week and will help provide positive educational experiences for the students enrolled in agricultural education across the region.

“We’re proud to support the agriculture industry and the development of the next generation of farmers through our multiple donations and volunteer efforts across the region,” Brummund said.

FNBO and its affiliates are among the largest agribusiness lenders in the country.

In Nebraska, FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the fifth year with a $12,000 donation. The funds will support the year-long program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students.

The bank is also continuing its support of the Colorado FFA Foundation with a $2,500 donation. The funds will support agricultural education for students in Colorado.

FNBO is donating $20,500 to local FFA chapters in Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming. In addition, FNBO agribusiness lenders will volunteer at various FFA chapters in their communities to provide agribusiness education to the students.

FNBO is also supporting ag education in its Kansas market and surrounding area through a $5,000 campaign sponsorship with American Royal, a non-profit organization based in Kansas City, Missouri, that provides a platform for agriculture that inspires future leaders and creates an arena for agricultural learning.