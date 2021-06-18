First Presbyterian planning ‘wacky and water-filled week’ at Vacation Bible School

First Presbyterian Church in North Platte is gearing up for this summer’s Vacation Bible School. “Dive Into God’s Word” is slated for July 5 to 9 at the church, 1901 W. Leota St.
“We are ready to ‘Dive Into God’s Word’ and explore in a wacky, and water-filled week. We are really excited about VBS here at First Presbyterian.” Pastor Emily McCreery said. “We are looking at this as not only VBS, but a time for our church and the community of North Platte to come together, learn about God’s creation and gifts and celebrate our emergence from the world-wide pandemic.”
This is an intergenerational event. Each day will begin with a meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by singing, devotion and prayer from 6 to 6:20 p.m., learning and activities from 6:20 to 7:40 p.m. and then gather together again for singing and prayer from 7:40 to 8 p.m.
Each day is centered on water themes through different stories of the Bible.
There will also be an adult Bible study from 6:20 to 7:40 each night. Each session will begin with youths and adults together.
The final night, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 9, VBS kids and leaders will sing and produce a skit, followed by a family cookout and gigantic water slide.
“This is a complete family event,” McCreery said. “There will be learning for not only youth, but parents and grandparents, aunts, uncles and neighbors. All are welcome no matter the denomination or church membership.”