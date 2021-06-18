First Presbyterian planning ‘wacky and water-filled week’ at Vacation Bible School

First Presbyterian Church in North Platte is gearing up for this summer’s Vacation Bible School. “Dive Into God’s Word” is slated for July 5 to 9 at the church, 1901 W. Leota St.

“We are ready to ‘Dive Into God’s Word’ and explore in a wacky, and water-filled week. We are really excited about VBS here at First Presbyterian.” Pastor Emily McCreery said. “We are looking at this as not only VBS, but a time for our church and the community of North Platte to come together, learn about God’s creation and gifts and celebrate our emergence from the world-wide pandemic.”

This is an intergenerational event. Each day will begin with a meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by singing, devotion and prayer from 6 to 6:20 p.m., learning and activities from 6:20 to 7:40 p.m. and then gather together again for singing and prayer from 7:40 to 8 p.m.

Each day is centered on water themes through different stories of the Bible.

There will also be an adult Bible study from 6:20 to 7:40 each night. Each session will begin with youths and adults together.

The final night, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 9, VBS kids and leaders will sing and produce a skit, followed by a family cookout and gigantic water slide.