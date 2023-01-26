First Presbyterian raises goods for aid to local homeless shelter

Every year, members of North Platte's First Presbyterian hold an annual charitable fundraiser for organizations in need. In the spirit of gift giving, they decided to accept donations to benefit the Lincoln Connection for this year.

"We have collected all kinds of different products to give to the Lincoln Connection," said Deb Weitzel, member of the Mission Committee at the church.

Over the course of December, congregation members were encouraged to drop off donations in shiny red boxes at the church.

They collected 124 new pairs of socks and 72 pairs of underwear for boys and girls. Other items included toilet paper, towels, bedding and cleaning products.

They also received over $900 in cash donations.

These goods were taken to the Lincoln Connection on Thursday, January 26.

Weitzel says there isn't any one thing they are in high demand of and could always use more to give to those in need.

"We try to live by the rules of what Jesus had taught us," she said.