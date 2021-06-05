First State Bank announces new commercial banker

First State Bank announced that Mike Honerman has been hired as commercial banker for the North Platte branch of First State Bank.

Honerman will specialize in the growth and development of customers within business banking, according to a press release.

He has over 11 years’ experience as a commercial insurance agent and three years as a commercial lender.

Honerman serves on the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation Board of Directors and is the treasurer of the North Platte Trails Network. He is a longtime member of the North Platte Rotary Club and North Platte Ambassadors.

“We welcome Mike aboard our team and look forward to his leadership and contribution to our organization,” said Philip Charlton, market president at First State Bank.