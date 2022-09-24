 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fischer announces local office hours for Lincoln, Frontier and Red Willow counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., will offer local office hours with members of her staff in Lincoln, Frontier and Red Willow counties on Thursday.

These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to speak in person directly with Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level, according to a press release.

Josh Jelden, Fischer’s central Nebraska constituent services and outreach representative, will hold local office hours at the times and locations below:

Lincoln County: 10 to 11 a.m., North Platte Public Library, Meeting Room, 120 W 4th Street, North Platte.

Frontier County: Noon to 1 p.m., Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave., Curtis.

Red Willow County: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Keystone Business Center, Board Room (Room No. 200), 402 Norris Ave., McCook.

For questions, contact Fischer’s Kearney office at 308-234-2361.

