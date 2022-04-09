 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fisher awarded Earl and Tillie Schaeffer and Unky B’s Reboot scholarships

  • 0

CHADRON — Chadron State College student Beth Fisher of Beaver City has been awarded the Earl and Tillie Schaeffer and Unky B’s Reboot scholarships.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News