Flat Rock EMS Conference will offer continuing education

Registration is open for the 2022 Flat Rock EMS Conference at Mid-Plains Community College.

The conference, scheduled for Sept. 10-11, provides continuing education and training for all levels of EMS, firefighters and emergency care providers including nurses, mid-levels and physicians, the college said in a press release.

Continuing education hours will be provided for EMR, EMT, AEMT and paramedics. Credit will also be awarded in multiple NCCP areas such as airway, trauma, cardiac, medical and operations.

The first day of training will include an opening general session followed by a deconstructed mass casualty incident. The latter will be offered in individual components to allow for smaller class sizes and increased hands-on opportunities.

The second day will cover hands-on training for difficult airways, pediatrics and burns and will include a medical escape room among other activities.

Registration begins 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 followed by classes until 5 p.m. Registration, the welcome address and the general session will be at the McDonald-Belton Theater on the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. All breakout sessions will be in the Health and Science Center on the South Campus.

An after-hours social gathering featuring Bad Axe Throwing is planned for 6-9 p.m. at Peg Leg Brewing.

Instruction on Sept. 11 is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Health and Science Center.

The cost is $40 for one or both days. Register online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, or call or emailing Alex McConnell at 308-221-6419 or mcconnella@mpcc.edu.