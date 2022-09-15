 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flatwater Film Festival returning Oct. 7-9

SEWARD — The Flatwater Film Festival returns for its second year and will take place Oct. 7 to 9 at the historic Rivoli Theater, 533 Main St., Seward.

This year, 49 films will be shown on two screens over the three-day event. Additionally, the festival has added educational sessions, face-to-face networking opportunities and a filmmaker roundtable.

"We are thrilled to be returning to the Rivoli for another year of celebrating Nebraska filmmaking," festival organizer Patrick Lambrecht said. "We had tremendous support our inaugural year and are returning with even more to offer. We can't wait to share these stories and we invite all of our local communities to join us."

For more information on the Flatwater Film Festival, the weekend schedule and purchasing tickets, go to flatwaterfilmfestival.com.

