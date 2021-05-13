 Skip to main content
Flatwater Film Festival to be in Seward
SEWARD — Flatwater Film Festival today announced the inaugural celebration of Nebraska films will take place Oct. 15 to 17, at the historic Rivoli Theater in downtown Seward.

