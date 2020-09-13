OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has awarded $895,000 in workforce stability grants to 63 organizations, providing additional relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. In total, through two rounds of funding this year, FNBO has provided more than $3.9 million in philanthropic and impact investments to community partners working to support those most financially impacted by the current crisis, the company said in a press release.
In May, FNBO awarded $304,500 in housing stability grants to 27 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. This first round of grants provided direct financial assistance for short-term housing needs such as mortgage, rent and utility assistance in order keep families in stable housing as well as direct financial assistance for short-term health and human care needs such as food and medical expenses. At the same time, FNBO also contributed $2.75 million in impact investments into community loan funds across the bank’s footprint that provide small businesses with COVID-19 relief loans.
The second round of grants primarily support workforce stability programs. FNBO has awarded the following grants to organizations providing services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development, such as employment case management, employment skill development, employment search support, job placement and job coaching.
In Nebraska, FNBO awarded $660,000 in grants to 37 organizations. The following grant was awarded in the North Platte area:
» $15,000 — Deborah’s Legacy: Provides employment education and other supportive services for women struggling with addiction, homelessness and other issues.
For more information, visit fnbo.com/pages/coronavirus-updates/community-partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.