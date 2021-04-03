 Skip to main content
FNBO continues support of Nebraska FFA Foundation
OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has announced that it is continuing its partnership with the Nebraska FFA Foundation by sponsoring an agriculture education program and donating to local FFA chapters across the state.

FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the fourth year with a $10,000 donation. The funds will support the year-long program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students. In addition, FNBO is donating a total of $4,250 to local FFA chapters across Nebraska as part of the bank’s broader efforts to celebrate National Agriculture Week.

“We’re proud to support agriculture and the development of the next generation of farmers through our partnership with the Nebraska FFA Foundation,” Brummund said. FNBO is also donating to the Colorado FFA Foundation and local FFA chapters in Illinois and South Dakota. For more information, go to fnbo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

